Kansas nears 1,000 deaths statewide, governor to address outbreak in Norton

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 1,448 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

The state is also reporting 80 new deaths, bringing the total to 952.

According to Kristi Zears, a spokesperson for KDHE, 55 of those deaths were reconciled through a vital statistics review. The other 25 deaths were those reported to the department since Monday.

“It does not necessarily mean they occurred between Monday and today,” Zears said in an email on Wednesday.

According to John Hopkins, Norton County in northwest Kansas had the largest number of new cases per 100,000 residents of any U.S. county for a two week period.

On Monday, a Norton health facility reported that all of its residents had the virus and that 10 had died. Norton’s city office is now closed due to the outbreak in the town.

Gov. Laura Kelly will address the outbreak at the northwest Kansas town at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Topeka.

