Advertisement

Kansas nears 1,000 deaths statewide, governor to address outbreak in Norton

(MGN)
(MGN)(WIBW)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 1,448 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

The state is also reporting 80 new deaths, bringing the total to 952.

According to Kristi Zears, a spokesperson for KDHE, 55 of those deaths were reconciled through a vital statistics review. The other 25 deaths were those reported to the department since Monday.

“It does not necessarily mean they occurred between Monday and today,” Zears said in an email on Wednesday.

According to John Hopkins, Norton County in northwest Kansas had the largest number of new cases per 100,000 residents of any U.S. county for a two week period.

On Monday, a Norton health facility reported that all of its residents had the virus and that 10 had died. Norton’s city office is now closed due to the outbreak in the town.

Gov. Laura Kelly will address the outbreak at the northwest Kansas town at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Topeka.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple vaccine candidates are in final-stage studies in tens of thousands of adults, and scientists are hopeful that the next few months will bring evidence that at least some of them are safe and effective enough for widespread use.

Coronavirus

Kansas vaccination plan prioritizes health care workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health care workers and long-term care residents will be among those who will get the coronavirus vaccine first in Kansas, a draft plan shows.

Coronavirus

9 low-cost ways to make virtual learning easier for kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet
These items, all under $15, can help make distance learning more appealing to even the youngest learners.

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly to discuss Norton outbreak in COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will update Kansas on its COVID-19 mitigation efforts on Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Disneyland may not reopen until spring 2021 under COVID guidelines in Calif.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Major theme parks strongly objected to the state’s restrictions, saying they could safely operate even with thousands of people in attendance.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

News

VAEK observes Compensated Work Therapy Vocational Rehabilitation Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will recognize Compensated Work Therapy Rehabilitation week on Oct. 18-23.

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

News

KDHE issues boil water advisory for Carbondale

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Carbondale.