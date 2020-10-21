Advertisement

KanDrive updated to give Kansas drivers more information

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has updated KanDrive.org to provide more detailed and timely information to Kansas drivers.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says its traveler information website, KanDrive.org, has been updated to give drivers more user-friendly and timely details to make the best decision each time traveling throughout the state.

“The new KanDrive website is easier to use and includes more features that will help drivers as they travel Kansas highways,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Having access to the latest road condition information is important for travelers as it helps people get where they want to go and keeps the Kansas economy moving.”

KDOT said users can now:

  • Create personalized accounts to save favorite routes/areas;
  • Sign up for email alerts on specific highways;
  • View a commercial vehicle mode for truck drivers;
  • Share individual event reports, road conditions or cameras through Facebook, Twitter or email.

According to the department, the updated site delivers information quickly and clearly and is mobile friendly as it adapts to screens of all sizes. It said impacts to traffic are updated all day, every day, including maintenance and construction activities, winter highway conditions, flooded roadways, incidents and crashes affecting traffic and closed highways.

KDOT said the commercial vehicle mode for truck drivers allows them to create text or email alerts designed around highly traveled routes, weigh stations and rest areas. It said details on bridge heights, weight capacity, roadway widths and speeds are also provided.

According to KDOT, users in Wichita and Kansas City can access WICHway and KC Scout directly from KanDrive. It said WICHway allows users to switch back and forth between Wichita and statewide views.

For more information, click here.

