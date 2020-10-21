Advertisement

JCHS students stage peaceful demonstration

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Students staged a peaceful demonstration at Junction City High School in regards to alleged comments of an administrator.

Junction City High School said it is currently investigating an incident that encouraged some students to conduct a peaceful demonstration at the school on Wednesday. It said the demonstration has ended and students have returned to class.

Students at the high school told 13 NEWS that a student claimed an administrator told them they could not wear a hijab in school. A hijab is a religious head covering worn by some Muslim women in public.

The District said this is an ongoing investigation and it is unable to comment on the matters involving students out of respect for their privacy.

“USD 475 strives to create an environment of equity and inclusiveness and tries to celebrate the diverse backgrounds, cultures, and religions of our students and staff,” said the District. “The district does not tolerate any bias or discrimination of students.”

USD 475 said its priority is to make sure all students get a quality education in a safe environment and to make sure that the environment is inclusive. It said it takes every measure to avoid discrimination through diversity training, active community engagement and education of different cultures and beliefs.

