Inmate charged with beating corrections officer contends jail tampered with evidence

(AP)
By Steve Fry
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The jury trial of a Shawnee County Jail inmate charged with beating a corrections officer probably will be scheduled about the first of 2021, a judge told Anthony Ray Miles on Wednesday.

Miles, who is acting as his own defense attorney, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of Corrections Specialist Kourtney Renae Flynn and aggravated battery of Flynn. Both charges are felony counts.

The Flynn attack occurred on July 31, 2019, inside a module in the Shawnee County Jail.

On Wednesday, Miles questioned what happened to the jail video that would show the incident when Flynn was allegedly beaten.

Miles questioned why camera video recorded before the Flynn incident has been saved, and the Flynn incident has been “destroyed” or “tampered with.”

“They have all the tapes before July 31. Why don’t they have July 31?” Miles said.

Miles wants to use the July 31 video in his defense.

The judge instructed two attorneys, Jason King and Matthew Cohen, to hire a video expert to evaluate the videotapes and to try to figure whether analysis of the video can be done.

King and Cohen are stand-by attorneys, who aid Miles with his defense, but Miles makes the decisions tied to his case.

If Flynn didn’t want to get hit during the incident, she shouldn’t have hit Miles, the defendant contended at one point.

Miles said that he goes from not fighting to trying to kill someone, Miles said during the Wednesday hearing.

At times, Miles complained that jail staff doesn’t turn on the hot water or heat where he is housed. He also complained that he hadn’t received mail sent to him by his family during his birthday.

The next hearing in the Miles case will be on November 13.

Earlier in the case, Flynn testified she was struck 10 to 15 times, her head was slammed on to the jail floor, and the attack lasted about a minute.

Flynn suffered a closed head injury, a closed fracture of the nasal bone, a displaced tooth, bruised orbital socket bones, a large knot on the back of her head, and multiple scratches to her head and neck, a court affidavit said.

The attack on Flynn started as she tried to retrieve a cordless phone from Miles' cell, the affidavit said.

When Flynn was beaten, Miles was serving the remaining 12 months of his sentences tied to his convictions in 2012 in the attack of four employees at WIBW-13.

In that incident, a jury convicted Miles of three counts of aggravated battery and one count of making a criminal threat, which are felonies.

Jurors also convicted Miles of misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

