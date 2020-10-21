Harvesters receives $32,000 donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters were on the receiving end of a nearly $33,000 donation.

The local branch for the National Association of Letter Carriers donated $16,000, which was matched by the national organization for a $32,000 donation. Local union members were also able to raise an additional $2,200.

“It went from $500 to and became $32,973, which will provide almost 100,000 meals for folks right here in our community that need it the most,” AMy Pinger, Harvesters Senior Community Engagement Manager, said.

NALC usually holds an annual food drive for Harvesters, but couldn’t this year due to the coronavirus.

