Advertisement

Harvesters receives $32,000 donation

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters were on the receiving end of a nearly $33,000 donation.

The local branch for the National Association of Letter Carriers donated $16,000, which was matched by the national organization for a $32,000 donation. Local union members were also able to raise an additional $2,200.

“It went from $500 to and became $32,973, which will provide almost 100,000 meals for folks right here in our community that need it the most,” AMy Pinger, Harvesters Senior Community Engagement Manager, said.

NALC usually holds an annual food drive for Harvesters, but couldn’t this year due to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Warm Little Ones founder honored by TPS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ralph Hipp
A big hearted Topekan who’s helped lots of “warm little ones” was honored by USD 501.

Sports

Wamego girls golf finishes second at State, plus other local golfers place

Updated: 1 hour ago
The final day of the Girls State Golf tournament finished and the Wamego Lady Raiders finished as State Runner-Ups in Class 4A.

News

Topeka Councilmember wants Election Day as city holiday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Councilmember Spencer Duncan says he wants to make Election Day a city holiday.

Sports

Emotions flare ahead of Sunflower Showdown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas State has won the past 11 Sunflower Showdowns over in-state rival Kansas. The emotions are flaring up ahead of this intense rivalry.

Latest News

News

Topeka City Council vote to repeal city ordinance allowing non-plumbers to do licensed work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
On Tuesday, the City Council made a decision to repeal a city ordinance that brought on much concern from Topeka plumbers.

News

Letter Carriers donate to Harvesters

Updated: 3 hours ago
The National Association of Letter Carriers local presents Harvesters with a check for $32,973.31.

News

Kansas judge discusses voters impact on judicial system and retention

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

De La Isla calls on LaTurner to stop running certain attack ads

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Topeka Mayor and Democratic candidate for United States Congress, Michelle De La Isla, called on her opponent, Republican State Treasurer, Jake LaTurner, to stop airing certain attack ads about her.

News

De La Isla calls on LaTurner to stop running certain ads

Updated: 6 hours ago
Topeka Mayor and Democratic candidate for United States Congress, Michelle De La Isla, called on her opponent, Republican State Treasurer, Jake LaTurner, to stop airing certain attack ads about her.

News

Secretary of State Advanced Mail In Ballots

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kansas has nearly three times the amount of advanced by mail in ballots sent compared to 2016 general election.