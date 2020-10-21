Advertisement

FHDC to explore Kansas history with author talk, book signing

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Flint Hills Discovery Center will explore the salacious side of Kansas history with an author talk and book signing with Adrian Zink.

Flint Hills Discovery Center says Wicked Kansas by Adrian Zink will be happening at the Flint Hills Discovery Center on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 315 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan. It said the author talk will be held at 1 p.m. and will be followed by a book signing at 2 p.m.

FHDC said patrons will be able to meet native Kansan and author, Adrian Zink. It said Zink has written two books, Hidden History of Kansas and Wicked Kansas. It said Zink explores Kansas history with tales of murders, cons and more. It said during the presentation, Zink will tell a few stories of Kansas history and guests can have their own copy of Wicked Kansas signed by the author himself. It said the gift store will have copies of the book for sale on the day of the event.

According to FHDC, the event will be live-streamed on its Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. It said signed copies of the book are available for preorder and pick up at a later date. It said Zink will sign the preorder copies the day of the event and will be ready for pickup on Tuesday, Oct. 27. It said there will also be a mailing option for those who cannot pick up the book in person. For more information on available options or to place an order, call 785-587-2726.

For more information on the author talk and book signing, click here.

