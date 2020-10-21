Advertisement

Emotions flare ahead of Sunflower Showdown

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a rivalry over 100 years in the making

“For the state of Kansas, it’s a big deal” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said.

“They know us and we know them and this is just a rivalry that you can look in the backyard and see guys.” Kansas coach Les Miles said.

Purple and White.

“It’s for bragging rights, it’s a fun game every year," K-State running back Harry Trotter said. "Highly competitive, very emotional game.”

Crimson and Blue.

“It was pretty much my first rival game." Kansas receiver Andrew Parchment said. "So it was another game that I circled on my calendar again.”

The Sunflower Showdown kicks off.

“When they play us, you know, that’s their Super Bowl." K-State defensive end Wyatt Hubert said. "They’re just going out there and they’re giving it all they have.”

“I know it means a lot." Parchment said. "I’m going to do my best to get my team ready to go out there and win on Saturday.”

Last season was a ground and pound master piece by Skylar Thompson. The Wildcat quarterback ran for 3 touchdowns. He won’t suit up due to injury. In his place stands true freshmen Will Howard.

""He came in very impressive." K-State tight end Briley Moore said. “I’m excited to see how he continues to play because he’s a fun player. For the things he’s able to do at such a young age, it’s very impressive.”

“This is a tough thing for a young player or inexperienced player to come in at quarterback." Klieman said. "We have to do a great job as a coaching staff to make it manageable for them too.”

Through 4 games, it’s been a challenge for KU. And an even tougher blow came when star running back Pooka Williams chose to opt out. Still, this team continues to fight.

“This season we’re not through with." Miles said. "A quality win against an opponent of significance puts you in a position that you really enjoy going to work and winning. There’s going to be opportunities for us to play a significant game life the rivalry game. I think our guys will look forward to matching up against a real quality K-State team.”

