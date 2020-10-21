Community Thanksgiving Dinner organizers make arrangements for socially distant celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In-person dinner and meal deliveries are off the menu for the 53rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, but organizers are still determined to help those in need.

A limited group of volunteers will distribute 3,500 Hungry Man frozen dinners across Topeka in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

“We didn’t want to leave people without being able to be fed but we also didn’t want to put our volunteers and the guests at risk,” Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation’s Vice President Jason Peters said.

“We’ll be taking temperatures, wearing masks, gloves, we’re even getting face shields so when we’re handing out the food we’re going to be pretty protected.”

Peters said it remained important to uphold some parts of the holiday staple.

“The spirit of the event is that there’s a lot of people out there that don’t have the ability to have a meal and we wanted to make sure that we were able to keep at least that tradition going.”

He added people can get creative to practice the organization’s mission “no one need dine alone”.

“We would encourage people to enjoy their dinner at home use some type of technology to connect with people in other cities and states and do what they can to stay safe.”

Peters said there are customs of the meal he will miss this year.

“It’s a really, really awesome feeling when you get to see all those people spending that time together when they might not have had someone to spend the day with,” he said.

“It is a bummer not just for the people that come out here, but all of our volunteers; we really love what we do here and we don’t go through four 12 to 14 hour days [of preparing] because we get paid for it, it’s all volunteer service but because of all the love and the togetherness that we feel what we experience that day, it makes it all worth it.”

Even though the community cannot celebrate together, Peters said there’s still a way to feel joy.

“Knowing we’re finding a way to feed people that need it gives us at least a small portion of that feeling we get when we do it every other year.”

About 1,000 meals will be distributed each day on a first come, first serve basis.

The times and locations of the meal pick-up are as follows:

Monday, November 23 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the at the Stormont Vail Event Center, 1 Expocentre Dr, Topeka, KS 66612

Tuesday, November 24 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Keep it Clean Lube N Wash, 1928 NW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66608

Wednesday, November 25 from 3:00 pm - until the meals are gone at the Antioch Family Life Center, 1921 SE Indiana Ave, Topeka, KS 66607

Up to four meals can be picked up per person.

Organizers ask people to use the honor system.

