Car crashes into apartment building after fleeing from police

A car crashed into an apartment building while fleeing from the police.
A car crashed into an apartment building while fleeing from the police.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Miraculously, no injuries were reported after a car crashed into the side of an apartment building at Whispering Pines Apartments on Wednesday.

Sergeant Burger from the Topeka Police Department says a vehicle stolen from around the Kansas City metro area was spotted entering Topeka when police officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle then fled and officers did not attempt to pursue.

Burger said officers later located the car when it crashed into an apartment building at the Whispering Pines Apartments. After the accident, the driver fled on foot.

According to Burger, no injuries were reported related to the accident.

Burger said the owner of the car had a feeling he knew who had taken it and decided to track them down and notified police when he saw it in Topeka. He said the man that had stolen the car has been apprehended.

Barbara Hrabik, owner of the apartment said she was in the bathroom when the accident happened. She said it sounded like a china cabinet in a neighboring apartment had fallen. She said when she came out of the bathroom she saw the car hanging through her wall.

Hrabik said her real concern is the crystal and cow collection from her mother and grandmother that were ruined when the car crashed into her apartment. She said her mother passed away in 2014. Luckily, she said she and her dogs were not injured from the accident.

The owner of the car said his high school friend texted him on Thursday asking to see him. He said when he picked up his friend he asked to go to a Dollar General. He said when at the Dollar General his friend took his car. He said he contacted the police and searched for his car. He said his phone and wallet were also stolen.

