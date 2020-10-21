Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office locates stolen vehicle

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has three people in custody after they located a stolen vehicle.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Oct. 20, around 3 p.m., dispatch advised officers of a 2003 Volkswagen convertible that was reported stolen.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 3:20 p.m., a deputy encountered the vehicle on US 73 Highway around 280th Rd. It said there were three occupants in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said William Lockman II, 26, of Horton, was arrested for Felony Possession of Stolen Property and a full extraditable $8,000 Bond Surrender Warrant for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle out of Texas.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gladys Makes Room For Them, 22, was arrested on a $500 Seneca Failure to Appear Warrant, a Jackson County No Bond Failure to Appear Warrant and was additionally charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Trafficking Contraband in a Correctional Facility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thurman Turner, Jr., 42, of Hiawatha, was also arrested on a $100 Hiawatha City Failure to Appear Warrant, a Jackson County No Bond Failure to Appear Warrant and was additionally charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Trafficking Contraband in a Correctional Facility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Sac and Fox Police Department helped.

