BREAKING: FBI says Iran, Russia meddling in U.S. elections

WASHINGTON, D.C., Kan. (CBS/WIBW) - National security officials say they have evidence Iran and Russia have “taken specific actions to influence public opinion” in the U.S. elections.

“Some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and separately by Russia,” John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence, said in a last-minute news conference on election security Wednesday night.

Ratcliffe, along with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers and Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Christopher C. Krebs briefed journalists.

The officials said Russia and Iran obtained some voter registration data, with the goal to interfere in the election. Wray promised consequences for those responsible.

“When we see indications of foreign interference or federal election crimes, we’re going to aggressively investigate and work with our partners to quickly take appropriate action,” Wray said.

Despite the announcement, Wray told the public, ‘You should be confident that your vote counts."

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS and CBS News will provide updated information as it is available.

