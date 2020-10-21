Arizona man pleads guilty to trafficking 11.5 pounds of meth

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has pled guilty to driving 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Sergio Martinez-Carlos, 22, of Monahan, Ariz., pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking.

McAllister said in Martinez-Carlos’s plea, he admitted the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office stopped him and discovered 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

According to McAllister, sentencing for the case is set for Jan. 19, 2021. He said Martinez-Carlos could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he commended the Kingman Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Adrusak for their work on the case.

