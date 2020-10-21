AG Schmidt supports court-packing prohibition amendment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is coming out in support of a constitutional amendment to prohibit court-packing.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a proposed amendment to the Constitution to permanently set the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court at nine is “simple and self-explanatory” and is needed to prevent politics from threatening the independence of the judicial branch.

On Friday, Schmidt said he became an early backer of the “Keep Nine” amendment, a bipartisan proposal introduced in September in the U.S. House of Representatives by Collin Peterson (D-Minn.), and Denver Riggleman (R-Va.). He said ina letter to the two sponsors, he offered support for their proposal, intended to preserve the integrity and independence of the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to Schmidt, under current law, the number of justices is set by federal statute. He said from the 1790s until just after the Civil War, the number of justices varied between six and 10. He said Congress sett the present nine-member size in 1869. However, he said twice since then, critics have been unhappy with rulings and have called for adding new justices in order to “pack” the court with new members who think they are more likely to rule as they prefer. He said the first court-packing proposal was advanced by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1937 but was defeated in Congress. He said currently, some opponents of Judge Amy Coney Barrett have called for packing the Supreme Court with new members if Judge Barrett is confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice, Joe Biden is elected president and Democrats can a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Schmidt said the proposed amendment would add 13 words to the U.S. Constitution: “The Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of nine Justices.”

“The need could not be greater,” Schmidt wrote. “Twice in the past century – once in 1937 and again today – cries to ‘pack the court’ by adding more justices for the purpose of diluting the influence of those already seated have risen to the fore of our nation’s public discussion. The intent and effect of those cries have been to challenge the Supreme Court’s independence in exercising judgment in cases and controversies before it. For the past 150 years, no other justification or need for altering the number of justices has gained attention, demonstrating that fixing the number of justices at nine, as is currently the case, is administratively and legally suitable. As the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg famously said just over a year ago, ‘Nine seems to be a good number.’”

According to Schmidt, who has personally argued three cases for Kansas before the U.S. Supreme Court, the Consitution already provides ways for public and political considerations to shape the composition of the court over time while shielding it from short term political passions. He said particularly, voters can change the way the court is made up through the election of a president who nominates justices when vacancies occur and U.S. senators who confirm the selection. He said the Consitution also gives federal judges, including Supreme Court Justices, life tenure to insulate them from the ebb and flow of politics and political pressures.

Schmidt said the Keep Nine amendment would reinforce the existing constitutional protections for judicial independence.

“By removing from Congress the ability to pack the court with additional justices in response to political pressures – regardless of whether those pressures come from the political left, the political right, or elsewhere – your proposed amendment would reinforce our long and proud American tradition of an independent judiciary that, as Alexander Hamilton put it in Federalist 78, ‘ha[s] neither FORCE nor WILL, but merely judgment,’” Schmidt wrote. “The passions of the moment must not be allowed to undermine the independence of our Supreme Court.”

According to Schmidt, a federal constitutional amendment must get approval from two-thirds of the members of the U.S. House and Senate to be formally proposed, then the approval of three-fourths of the state legislatures to be ratified.

A copy of Schmidt’s letter can be found here.

