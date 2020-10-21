17 Kansas courts move to new case management system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 17 Kansas courts in six judicial districts are moving to a new case management system.

The Kansas Supreme Court says courts in six judicial districts in east and southeast Kansas will be converting to a new case management system between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.

According to the Court, the judicial districts are known as “Track 3” in the Kansas eCourt Statewide Rollout Plan to move all court case data to one web-based platform. It said Track 3 courts are as follows:

4th Judicial District (Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties);

6th Judicial District (Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties);

11th Judicial District (Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties);

14th Judicial District (Chautauqua and Montgomery counties);

19th Judicial District (Cowley County); and

31st Judicial District (Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties).

The Court said during the conversion, courts will remain open and operating, but some procedures will change. It said these changes were authorized by the Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-CC-110.

According to the Court, courts will stop accepting electronically filed documents from attorneys. It said they will also stop accepting electronic payments. It said courts will continue to accept paper-filed documents from attorneys and self-represented parties will be able to file by fac or on paper. It said the courts will accept only cash or paper check payments.

The Court said the cutover to the new case management system will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. It said that is when electronic filing will be turned off and courts will begin accepting paper filings from attorneys. It said at 4:30 p.m. on the same day, they will stop accepting electronic payments and begin accepting only cash or paper check payments.

According to the Court, courts will be open and will continue to operate during regular business hours on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and Thursday, Oct. 29. It said Electronic filing and electronic payments will still be turned off. It said filings by attorneys may be made on paper and payments may be made in cash or by paper check.

The Court said on Friday, Oct. 30, clerks of court offices in all Track 3 courts will be closed, however, the courts will be open and continue operating. It said clerk offices will post telephone numbers for people who need urgent help, like for processing requests for protection from abuse or protection from stalking.

According to the Court, on Monday, Nov. 2, at 12:01 a.m., Track 3 courts will return to accepting documents filed electronically and payments made electronically. It said courts will resume full operations during regular business hours.

The Court said as Kansas courts move to the new centralized case management system, their public records will become available through the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal.

According to the court, public records are both case data and case documents. It said what will be accessible is described in Supreme Court Rule 22: Access to Public Electronic District Court Case Records.

The Court said only documents filed after a court’s adoption of the new case management system will be available through the portal as allowed under the Supreme Court rule. It said case data that is from before the new case management system will be accessible if it complies with the Supreme Court rule.

According to the Court, public records are not available through the public access portal will be available at the courthouse using a courthouse terminal. It said each court has a computer reserved for public searches of court cases and court records in that specific court.

The Court said sealed cases and sealed records are not public and will not be available through either the public portal or the courthouse terminal.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.