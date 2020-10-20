Volunteers help turn bare fall garden beds into Tulip Time for spring

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers are helping Shawnee County Parks and Recreation turn bare garden beds into Tulip Time for the spring, starting in October, as they plant bulbs in public gardens.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Tulip Time is a popular springtime passage, but the process of bringing almost 100,000 tulips and other early spring blooming flowers to Shawnee Co. public gardens begins in late October and early November with volunteers and staff putting in an estimated 1,000 hours.

According to SCP&R, volunteers help horticulturists plant bulbs from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 21, 22, and 23 and on Oct. 26, 27 and 28 at the Ted Ensley Gardens. It said volunteers will help plant bulbs from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 28, 29 and 30 at Doran Rock Gardens. Lastly, it said bulbs will be planted at Old Prairie Town and the Ward Meade Botanical Garden during the same time frame.

SCP&R said the first frost of each fall leads to the clearing of the annual plants that adorned the gardens for the last six months. It said horticulture staff then till and amend the soil to prepare for the planting of the bulbs which will bloom in April of the next year. It said once planted, the beds are then covered with netting to protect against squirrels and then watered before irrigation is turned off for the winter.

The department said throughout the planting dates, horticulturists will be helped by many community volunteers.

“The work is worth it,” said Chris Beaton, SCP+R horticulture supervisor. “In the spring, everyone who has put in the time will feel the elation that comes with knowing the part they have played in the beauty they helped create.”

According to SCP&R, in all three public gardens, spring-blooming bulbs like hyacinths and daffodils are planted as well as tulips. It said the bulbs often bloom before the tulips do and extend the blooming season. It said in some beds, horticulturists plant early spring annuals to give the beds a break from having tulips planted in them every year, which can lead to disease in a bed.

SCP&R said each spring, horticulturists gather to grade the tulip choices made in the previous year. It said teams make final bulb choices in July, place an order and the tulips arrive in mid-October on a boat from Holland.

“This is based off of how tall tulips will get, what color they are, and whether varieties of tulips are early, middle or late season blooming,” Beaton said.

According to SCP&R, Tulip Time began at the home gardens of Jerold Binkley who wanted to create a community-wide event. It said Binkley passed away in 2018, after many years of supporting public gardens. It said to help kick off Tulip Time for 2021, it will be dedicating another bed to the existing Binkley memorial area at the Ted Ensley Gardens.

