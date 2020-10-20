Vehicle leaves roadway after excessive speeding

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle left the roadway as a Brown Co. deputy went to pull it over for excessive speeding in Hiawatha.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy observed a vehicle excessively speeding on Wednesday, Oct. 14. It said as the deputy turned around and activated his emergency lights, the vehicle left the roadway near the intersection of US 36 Highway and Oregon St. It said he appeared to have rolled over.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation, Dalton Armstrong, 21, of Atchison was arrested on charges of Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Illegal Registration and Furnishing Alcohol to Minors.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office said the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.