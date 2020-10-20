Advertisement

VAEK observes Compensated Work Therapy Vocational Rehabilitation Week

(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will recognize Compensated Work Therapy Rehabilitation week on Oct. 18-23.

Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas says Compensated WOrk Therapy Rehabilitation Week is Oct. 18-23, and honors over 1,000 VA CWT vocational rehabilitation counselors, managers and peer support specialists providing services to over 63,000 Veterans each year within the VA healthcare system.

VAEK said its CWT services are integrated with clinical care to help veterans with mental health or physical health challenges, including serious mental illness, post-traumatic stress disorder, polytrauma and traumatic brain injury, substance use disorder, homelessness and other psychological issues interfering with securing employment.

“Our organization is better because of the men and women who serve within the CWT program. Sacrifices made during their time of service must never be underscored and their commitment to recovery is a shining example for other Veteran patients and the employees who serve alongside them states Director and CEO of VA Eastern Kansas, Mr. Rudy Klopfer.”

According to VAEK, CWT programs are located at all VA medical facilities and aim to give evidence-based and informed vocational rehabilitation services to veterans while also developing partnerships with local, regional and national businesses, industry and government agencies that provide veterans for employment.

For locations of all VA medical facilities and CWT programs, click here.

For more information on rehabilitation services, click here.

