TPS to present Millie Murphy Award

(Topeka Public Schools)
(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will be presenting the annual Millie Murphy Award for community service on Tuesday.

Topeka Public Schools says it will be presenting the annual Millie Murphy Award for community service to Jim Brewer, who ran the Warm Little Ones Coat Fund for several decades.

TPS said the ceremony will take place at Quinton Heights at 2 p.m. and Dr. Tiffany Anderson, USD 501 superintendent, will be in attendance.

