TPS to present Millie Murphy Award

Topeka Public Schools says it will be presenting the annual Millie Murphy Award for community service to Jim Brewer, who ran the Warm Little Ones Coat Fund for several decades.

TPS said the ceremony will take place at Quinton Heights at 2 p.m. and Dr. Tiffany Anderson, USD 501 superintendent, will be in attendance.

