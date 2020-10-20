Advertisement

Topeka couple enlists help from “pet trackers” to find lost dog

By Phil Anderson and Isaac French
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A week after Moose went missing, a Topeka couple are going to great lengths to bring their lost dog home.

Putting up posters around where Moose went missing wasn’t enough for the Loyd family, now they are enlisting the help of two professional pet trackers.

Ward Loyd, who served in the Kansas Legislature from 1999 to 2007 representing Garden City, said Monday marked a week since Moose, a 3 1/2-year-old Wheaten Terrier weighing about 35 pounds, went missing.

After days of not being able to find Moose, the couple decided to find help instead.

Stephanie Avila, a pet tracker from Topeka, and Rusty Holladay, a pet trapper from Lawrence are putting their skills together to bring Moose home.

“After I got tagged on a number of times on Facebook for loss pets as I usually do and then I called Rusty because it’s better to have more people of that capability and skill sets to get to work on things right away, from that point after we met we just asked the people to saturate the area with posters and flyers.”

However, efforts to catch Moose have been unsuccessful.

Loyd described Wheaten Terriers as being “absolutely full of energy and just fast like lightning. So it is not possible to catch that dog. He will outrun you.”

Holladay says that if you see him, it’s best not to chase him.

“Monitor him and see where he is going and reach out to us, we’ll have somebody there quick, we need to slow him down so we are able to track him, please don’t chase the pup we need to get him back to his family.”

The most recent spotting was reported in the area of S.E. 2nd and Winfield in East Topeka.

Anyone who sees Moose is asked to call 785-221-2116.

