TLC hosts Pet Parade and Halloween Costume Contest

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel will be hosting a Halloween Costume Contest and Pet Parade on Oct. 31.

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel says it is hosting a Haloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to TLC, the festivities will be held in the TLC and Subway parking lot at 2500 SW 17th St. It said the Circle Coffee Company will offer half-price specialty coffees throughout the event and Hill’s Pet Nutrition will give away free dog treats.

“We believe this is a great way for pets and pet parents to celebrate Halloween safely and have some fun,” said Leslie Fleuranges, founder and Comforter-in -Chief at TLC.

TLC said social distancing will be enforced.

According to the business, festivities start at 9 a.m., the parade starts at 10 a.m. and the costume competition begins at 11:30 a.m.

TLC said there will be prizes for the most boo-tiful costume, the most bewitching costume, the scariest costume and the most creative costume.

“We would love to have our Halloween guests tour the Hotel to see the level of care we’re proud to provide,” Fleuranges said.

According to TLC, fo social distancing purposes, only four people will be allowed inside the business at once, and face coverings will be required.

