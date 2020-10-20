Suspect leads deputies on foot chase in Brown Co.

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County deputies were led on a brief foot chase after locating a car that was suspected to have been stolen from Missouri.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says deputies received a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol on Monday, Oct 19, of a stolen vehicle from Missouri that possibly entered the county. He said around 9:20 p.m., deputies located a vehicle matching the description near US 36 Highway and Plumtree.

Merchant said when the deputy initially made contact with the driver, he fled on foot. He said a short foot chase took place and another deputy then arrived. After the arrival of the second deputy, the suspect complied with commands to be placed under arrest.

According to the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office, Travis Moten, 21, of Jonesboro Ark., was arrested on charges of Felony Theft and Felony Obstruction.

