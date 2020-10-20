Advertisement

Sixth Ellsworth Correctional Facility resident dies of COVID-19

A sixth Ellsworth Correctional Facility resident is dead after testing positive for the coronavirus.
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sixth Ellsworth Correctional Facility resident is dead after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to Randy Bowman, Executive Director of Public Affairs, the 60-year-old black man tested positive on Sept. 26, at which point he was moved to Lansing Correctional Facility. Three days after that, he was transported to a local hospital.

The man had underlying conditions that effected his condition, according to Bowman.

The man was serving a life sentence for four sex crime convictions out of Wyandotte Co., Kan.

His family requested his name not be released.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

