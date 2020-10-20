Shawnee Co. Sheriff takes in suspect after Elmont Elementary School lockdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff has taken a suspect into custody after Elmont Elementary School was put in lockdown on Tuesday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says an individual called 911 for help late on Tuesday morning, around 11:15 a.m., in the 6500 block of NW Elmont Rd.

The Sheriff said when deputies arrived they found a person with what appeared to be a weapon in his hand acting erratically. It said the Topeka Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team responded to help.

According to the Sheriff, just before 12:30 p.m., the person was safely taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for help.

The Sheriff said Elmont Elementary School was notified immediately and school police quickly put the school on lockdown at the beginning of the incident. He said multiple law enforcement officers and USD 345 officials were at the school during the lockdown.

The Sheriff’s Office said it appreciates the help from the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

