Secretary of State to update Kansans on election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Secretary of State Scott Schwab will hold an election update news conference on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab says he will be hosting an election update news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m.

Some of the topics to be discussed include ballot boxes, in-person advanced voting and mail-in ballots.

Due to COVID-19 Schwab said the meeting will be hosted via Zoom.

If our video player is not working for you, watch along here or on our Facebook live.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.