Police conduct drug search just west of downtown Topeka

Topeka police officers were conducting a drug search Tuesday morning at a house at 722 S.W. 8th Ave.
Topeka police officers were conducting a drug search Tuesday morning at a house at 722 S.W. 8th Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officers were conducting a drug search Tuesday morning at a house just west of downtown Topeka, officials said at the scene.

Officers arrived around 7 a.m. Tuesday to conduct the search at a house at 722 S.W. 8th Ave. The location is at the northeast corner of S.W. 8th and Taylor streets, just north of Topeka High School.

Officers from both the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

It wasn’t immediately known if any arrests resulted from the drug search.

Police told 13 NEWS that more information would be released later on Tuesday.

