Police called to report of assault, shots fired early Tuesday in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of an assault and shots fired early Tuesday at an apartment complex in southwest Topeka.

Emergency crews were called around 5:21 a.m. to the apartment complex, located in the 5900 block of S.W. 22nd Park.

Initial reports indicated an altercation broke out in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

One person was reported to have been injured. However, the nature and extent of that person’s injuries weren’t immediately known.

Several police units remained at the scene as of 6 a.m.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.