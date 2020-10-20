Police auditor report critical of officer in handcuffing of 14-year-old boy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A report from the city’s Independent Police Auditor released late Tuesday morning says a Topeka Police Officer didn’t violate the department’s policies, but expressed concern about the officer’s judgment in a September incident in which he handcuffed a 14-year-old boy in East Topeka.

Additional de-escalation training also was recommended for the officer, who isn’t named in the report, along with further review of the incident by police command staff.

The incident, which was recorded by the officer’s body-worm camera, occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in the 400 block of S.E. Market.

Independent Police Auditor Edward M. Collazo states there are four separate videos in his report.

The report states that the officer was sent to the are of the 400 block of S.E. Market around 4 p.m. that day regarding a juvenile riding a bicycle with an unleased dog.

At 4:14 p.m., the officer made contact with the complainant and was shown a cellphone video of the boy on his bike and the dog on the complainant’s property.

The officer then began driving aroudn the area trying to locate the boy and take his dog home.

In the second video, which began at 4:20 p.m. and lasts for 1 minutes and 34 seconds, the officer locates the boy near S.E. 4th and Swygart and has a conversation with the boy, and the complaint about his dog not being on a leash.

Then, in the third video, which began at 4:22 p.m. and lasts for 1 minute and 5 seconds, the officer is driving in his patrol car and rolls down his window, telling the boy to take the dog home. The officer uses an expletive to describe the dog in this conversation.

In the fourth and final video, which begins at 4:22 p.m. and lasts 34 minutes and 58 seconds, the officer again sees the dog unleashed and in a private yard. The officer tries to get the boy to come to him, but the boy runs into “an opening in the trees.”

The officer then uses an expletive in reference to the boy, gets back into his car and continues to drive in the area. As the officer turns the corner, the boy can be seen in the video walking on teh street inthe 400 block of S.E. Liberty.

The officer then turns on the patrol car’s lights and siren and tells the boy to “stop” walking" and to “come here.”

The officer tells the juvenile he has stopped him because he is walking in the stret where a sidewalk is provided and asks for his first name. The boy asks “For what?”

The officer again explains why he stopped the boy, who responds by saying he is looking for his dog.

After the police officer asks the boy for his first name a third time, the boy again asks why,at which point the officer tells the boy that he either gives him his name or he will be goin gto intake. Again, the boy asks, “For what?”

The officer then tells the boy to turn around, repeating the command five times. After the boy fails to obey the officer’s order, the officer grabs the boy’s left hand with his left hand and his right hand is on the juvenile’s right shoulder.

The boy pulls his left arm back and holds it in front of his chest as the officer begins to turn him around

After the boy refuses to give the officer his name, the officer detains him and ultimatley places handcuffs on him.

The boy was taken to the ground by the officer, the report states, but wasn’t seriously injured.

However, the report states that the officer did not use the utmost courtesy “and seemed to be getting irritated by the situation” when he told the boy to take his dog home and muttered an expletive regarding the boy.

The Independent Police Auditor “sees the encounter with the juvenile nad the judgment used by the officer as concerning,” the report states.

The Independent Police Auditor also recommended the officer "complete a refresher in de-escalation training and use of verbal communication when interacting with citizens.

“Not every encounter requires handcuffing. The IPA furter recommends that the decision to detain, in this particular case, receive a closer review and analysis ty command staff.”

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran early Tuesday afternoon declined a request for an interview from 13 NEWS and said a statement would be forthcoming from the department.

