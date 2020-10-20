Advertisement

Police: 2 Houston officers shot before suspect’s arrest

Two Houston police officers were shot Tuesday. A suspect was taken into custody, police said.
Two Houston police officers were shot Tuesday. A suspect was taken into custody, police said.(KTRK via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston officers were shot Tuesday before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter was arrested, authorities said.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter that two officers had been shot, but it wasn’t immediately clear what condition they were in. The suspect was arrested after the shooting.

Joe Gamaldi, who heads the Houston police officers union, said the two had been taken to a hospital.

The circumstances that led to the shooting in the southwest part of the city were unclear and more information was not immediately available.

Police had warned people to avoid the area but said around 10:30 a.m. that the confrontation was over.

___ This story has been corrected to show the shooting happened in southwest Houston, not southeast Houston.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect leads deputies on foot chase in Brown Co.

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County deputies were led on a brief foot chase after locating a car that was suspected to have been stolen from Missouri.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Mayor Michelle De La Isla to participate in national roundtable on eliminating poverty

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla will be participating in a national roundtable with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Verizon and leaders of Global Citizen and EY, as well as other mayors from around the U.S.

National

Justice Dept. files landmark antitrust case against Google

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARCY GORDON
The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Google for antitrust violations, alleging that it abused its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and harm consumers.

Latest News

National

Marines remove general investigated over alleged racial slur

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision to relieve Maj. Gen. Stephen Neary was made by the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger.

National Politics

Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee law does not allow voters to wear items with the name of a candidate or a political party on them in a polling place. But state law does not bar statements such as “Black Lives Matter.”

News

Early-morning fire destroys mobile home just south of Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An early-morning fire on Tuesday destroys a mobile home near S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.

News

TLC hosts Pet Parade and Halloween Costume Contest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel will be hosting a Halloween Costume Contest and Pet Parade on Oct. 31.

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

News

TPS to present Millie Murphy Award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools will be presenting the annual Millie Murphy Award for community service on Tuesday.