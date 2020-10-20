Nor-Am Cold Storage opening creates 90 new jobs in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is celebrating 90 new jobs in Dodge City with the grand opening of Nor-Am Cold Storage.

Governor Laura Kelly says she is grateful for the announcement of a new 148,000 square foot Nor-Am Cold Storage facility in Dodge City.

Gov. Kelly said the Dodge City facility is the sixth facility in the Midwest for Nor-Am and the second in Kansas, the other is in Elwood. She said the new facility is the company’s largest. She said she was joined by Rob Adams of Tippmann Construction, Nor-Am CEO Greg Brandt, Dodge City Manager Nick Hernandez and Secretary of Commerce David Toland for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

“Nor-Am is an outstanding, family-oriented company, and its cold-storage capabilities are a critical component in the safe distribution of the high-quality food products Kansas is known for,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Between its two locations, the company will play an essential role in our state’s efforts to keep food on the plates of families statewide and nationwide. I am pleased to welcome Nor-Am to another Kansas community.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the facility has state of the art freezing equipment, high-density racking, semi-automated pallet shuttle technology with almost 17,000 pallet positions and a 50,000 square foot processing area. She said the new facility will bring 90 new full-time jobs and $30 million in capital investment to Ford Co.

“Nor-Am Cold Storage’s freezing, storing, and processing right here in the heart of beef country will be critical in the food supply chain,” Secretary Toland said. “Without question, Kansas' central location for logistics and distribution is a true difference-maker for Nor-Am and so many other companies seeing Kansas as the best place to do business.”

“We believe this new facility not only enhances Nor-Am’s existing food-supply-chain infrastructure but also has a direct positive impact on the local economy by adding approximately 90 essential jobs to the area,” Scott Albers, President of Nor-Am Cold Storage, said. “All of our jobs are essential jobs. We consider ourselves a critical part of the food supply chain, and part of our job is to feed the world.”

Gov. Kelly said Nor-Am Cold Storage is a public, full service, refrigerated warehouse business with centrally located locations across the Midwest. She said it provides services and temperature-controlled storage of USDA-inspected cold storage, dry storage, blast freezing, case picking, kitting programs and export services, as well as Pro-Visions packaging. She said space is available for storage at its plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas and Nebraska.

