Nearly three times the amount of advance by mail ballots sent compared to 2016 General Election

1:25 p.m.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To date, Kansas is seeing a massive increase of almost three times the amount of advanced by mail ballots sent as compared to 2018 and the 2016 general election.

In 2016, there were 163, 980 on this date and in 2018 there were 156, 623. Today, there was 482, 797 advanced by mail ballots that have been sent all across the Sunflower State.

46, 065 ballots have been returned which is 26,000 more than there were on this same date in 2016. Leaving 436, 732 ballots not returned (9.5% return rate).

31, 401 advanced in-person ballots have been cast, compared to 29, 247 in 2016 and 20, 057 in 2018.

