Mayor Michelle De La Isla to participate in national roundtable on eliminating poverty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla will be participating in a national roundtable with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Verizon and leaders of Global Citizen and EY, as well as other mayors from around the U.S.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors says on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m., it and Verizon will be hosting the fourth session of its virtual roundtable series, “A National Discussion on Achieving an American Breakthrough.”

USCM said the series is the first of its kind and includes weekly roundtable discussions throughout the month of October, featuring key mayors and CEOs that are engaged in the discussion on some of the biggest challenges being faced in American cities.

According to USCM, the fourth session will discuss the topic of eliminating poverty and will highlight solutions and increasing upward mobility through policy reforms in the areas of education, jobs, workforce disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and technology, opportunities for youth, affordable housing, community and economic development, banking, tax policy and support for minority- and women-owned small businesses.

USCM said focusing on the importance of public-private partnerships and the important role businesses play in building a better country for all residents and future generations, Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon, will serve as host for all five sessions.

According to USCM, the following will be joining in the fourth session:

Hans Vestberg , Verizon, Chairman and CEO, Host

Tom Cochran, United States Conference of Mayors, CEO and Executive Director

Hugh Evans , Founder and CEO, Global Citizen

Carmine Di Sibio, Global Chairman and CEO, EY

Bill Peduto , Mayor of Pittsburgh, PA

Michelle De La Isla , Mayor of Topeka, KS

Michael Tubbs , Mayor of Stockton, CA

Andy Serwer, Yahoo! Finance Editor in Chief, Moderator

USCM said throughout the series, mayors and business leaders explore the bipartisan policy agenda outlined in The Mayors' 2020 Vision: An American Breakthrough and talk about how the public and private sector can work together to address the issues. It said among topics being discussed will be dismantling racism, COVID-19, health equity, eliminating poverty and achieving public safety and justice for all.

USCM said preregistration for the event is required.

The previous sessions can be viewed at the following links:

