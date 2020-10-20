Advertisement

Marines remove general investigated over alleged racial slur

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo shows the Pentagon in Washington. The specter of election chaos in the United States is raising questions about whether voting, vote-counting or the post-vote reaction could become so chaotic that the military would intervene.
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo shows the Pentagon in Washington. The specter of election chaos in the United States is raising questions about whether voting, vote-counting or the post-vote reaction could become so chaotic that the military would intervene.(Charles Dharapak | AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Marine Corps has removed a two-star general from command of Marine forces in Europe and Africa based on an investigation into allegations that he used a racial slur during a training event, officials said Tuesday.

The decision to relieve Maj. Gen. Stephen Neary of command of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, headquartered in Germany, was made by the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger.

“Neary was relieved due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to serve in command,” the Marines said in a brief written statement. Neary had assumed command in July.

A Marine spokesman, Maj. Eric Flanagan, said separately that Berger acted on the basis of what had been determined in an official investigation of the allegation that Neary had used a racial slur. Details of those findings have not been disclosed.

The Stars and Strips newspaper reported earlier this month that the Marines had confirmed they were investigating an allegation that Neary had used a derogatory term for Black people in the presence of other Marines.

