Man killed Monday afternoon in Cherokee County crash

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - A 61-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cherokee County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Bruce W. Rardin, of Baxter Springs.

The crash was reported at 2:10 p.m Monday on US-166 highway, about a mile east of Baxter Springs.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Rardin was driving a 19898 GMC pickup truck west on US-166 when it left the roadway to the south and struck a tree.

Rardin, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

