Advertisement

Longtime owner of Atchison restaurant dies Monday

Michael "Mike" Begley, the longtime owner of an Atchison restaurant, died Monday at the age of 76 at a Kansas City, Kan., hospital, according to KAIR Radio.
Michael "Mike" Begley, the longtime owner of an Atchison restaurant, died Monday at the age of 76 at a Kansas City, Kan., hospital, according to KAIR Radio.(Shawn Wheat | KAIR Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Michael “Mike” Begley, the longtime owner of Paolucci’s Restaurant, Deli and Lounge in Atchison, died Monday at the age of 76 a hospital in Kansas City, Kan., according to KAIR Radio.

Along with his wife Margie, Begley,owned and operated Paolucci’s, located in the 100 block of S. 3rd in Atchison, for more than 50 years. The couple was married for 52 years.

In addition to running the restaurant, Begley also was active in the Atchison community and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Atchison Elks Lodge, according to KAIR.

In addition to his wife, Begley is survived by two sons, Ed and Mark, as well as a brother and six grandchildren, KAIR reports.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Atchison.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man killed Monday afternoon in Cherokee County crash

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 61-year-old Baxter Springs man was killed Monday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving crashed in Cherokee County, authorities said.

News

Police called to report of assault, shots fired early Tuesday in southwest Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka police were called around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment complex in the 5900 block of S.W. 22nd Park on a report of an assault and shots being fired in the parking lot.

News

Crews respond to mobile home fire just south of Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Crews from the Shawnee Heights and Air 190th fire departments responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday just of Topeka.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warmer than yesterday but still cool

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Warming continues through Thursday

Latest News

News

Warmer today but still cool

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Ascension Via Christi’s president encourages public to wear masks

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Manhattan’s Ascension Via Christi President Bob Copple encouraged the public to keep wearing masks in a community update released Monday.

News

Topeka couple enlists help from “pet trackers” to find lost dog

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson and Isaac French
Putting up posters around where Moose went missing wasn’t enough for the Loyd family, now they are enlisting the help of two professional pet trackers.

News

Topeka couple enlists help from “pet trackers” to find lost dog

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

$40,000 damages caused by East Topeka fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
$40,000 in damages were caused in an East Topeka house fire.

Sports

ESU excited to host NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Emporia State’s Welch Stadium and Zola Witten Track were picked to host the 2024 and 2026 NCAA Division 2 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.