Longtime owner of Atchison restaurant dies Monday

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Michael “Mike” Begley, the longtime owner of Paolucci’s Restaurant, Deli and Lounge in Atchison, died Monday at the age of 76 a hospital in Kansas City, Kan., according to KAIR Radio.

Along with his wife Margie, Begley,owned and operated Paolucci’s, located in the 100 block of S. 3rd in Atchison, for more than 50 years. The couple was married for 52 years.

In addition to running the restaurant, Begley also was active in the Atchison community and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Atchison Elks Lodge, according to KAIR.

In addition to his wife, Begley is survived by two sons, Ed and Mark, as well as a brother and six grandchildren, KAIR reports.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Atchison.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.