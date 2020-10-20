KWO RAC to host virtual meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Water Office’s Kansas Regional Advisory Committee will host a meeting on Oct. 29.

The Kansas Water Office says its Kansas Regional Advisory Committee will host a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region and state.

According to the KWO, the meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m. It said the agenda includes the Kansas River Reservoirs Flood and Sediment Study presentation by Laura Totten, USACE, as well as regional subcommittee updates for the best management practices and funding.

The agenda and webinar information can be found here.

KWO said if accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, it must be notified at 900 SW Jackson, St., Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611-1249 or by calling 785-296-3185 at least five days in advance.

