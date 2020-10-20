Advertisement

KWA to host virtual meeting

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Water Authority will host a meeting via webinar on Monday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m.

The Kansas Water Authority says it is responsible for advising the Governor, Legislature and Director of the Kansas Water Office on water policy issues. It said it also ensures policies and programs address the needs of Kansans and serve as advisors on the Kansas Water Vision and Kansas Water Plan.

For more information or how to access the meeting, click here or call 785-296-3185.

