KDHE issues boil water advisory for Carbondale

(KNOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Carbondale.

The KDHE says it has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Carbondale in Osage County. It said the advisory is not related to COVID-19.

According to the KDHE, customers should take the following precautions until further notice:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. The supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The KDHE said the advisory took effector on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and will remain in effect until the conditions that put the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. It said the advisory was issued due to a loss of pressure in the system. It said failure to maintain the right pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

According to the KDHE, regardless of who announced a boil water advisory, only it can issue the rescind order after testing at a certified laboratory.

For questions, call the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514 or visit the KDHE PWS website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

