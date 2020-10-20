KC man may face 12 years in prison for distribution of heroin

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to distributing heroin, which could send him to prison for 12 years.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Titus Sanders, 23, of Kansas City, Mo., has pleaded guilty to one count of distributing heroin.

According to court records, the investigation began when Westwood police were called to a Walmart where they found a man suffering from an overdose. He said the man was found with a syringe containing heroin, was hospitalized and later died.

McAllister said investigators found evidence on the victim’s phone that he had bought the heroin from Sanders.

According to McAllister, sentencing is set for Jan. 13 and both parties have agreed to a recommended sentence of 12 years.

McAllister said he is grateful for the Westwood Police Department, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Trent Krug and Kim Flannigan for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.