KS judge discusses voters’ impact on judicial system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Besides making a choice in the presidential race, voters will also decide whether to keep several judges on the bench when they cast their ballots.

There have been 12 judges who have retired this year and now there are over 10 judges up for retention on this year’s ballot.

As voters cast their ballots for candidates, voters will also answer “yes” or “no” to decide if judges get to remain on the bench.

“Once you vote ‘no’ that’s going to be calculated in on whether or not the judge got 50 percent or not, and that can result in some very, very good judges not being able to retain in office,” Judge Arnold-Burger said.

Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger from the Kansas Court of Appeals is up for retention this year, too. She says its important that voters do their research and learn more about judges before voting.

“If you get to the point of the ballot where you don’t feel you know enough about the judge to vote yes or no, really the better response is to not vote at all for those judges than to vote no, because a vote of ‘no’ is saying you want that person removed from office,” Judge Arnold-Burger said.

Judge Arnold-Burger explained how judicial retention and retirements impacts the court system, “as far as our court, we’ve been down two judges in the court of appeals."

"Since either March or April, it’s difficult because your trying to get the cases done in a timely manner but you have less judges to do it,” she added.

If a judge is not retained or decided to retire, that can put a hold on civil court cases.

“It does become impacted, because you can not get through the same number of cases with less staff. Whenever we’re down that means a whole panel, we can’t sit that month," she explained. "Which is probably 30 cases or so that won’t be decided from the court of appeals that particular month, so yes it does report in justice delayed. There’s no getting around that.”

“Unfortunately, contract disputes, divorces the merit of civil issues, and collection matters that are dealt with everyday in our courts will definitely slow down because the criminal cases will have to take priority,” Judge Arnold-Burger said.

Judge Arnold-Burger said encourages voters to go the Kansas Court of Appeals youtube channel or www.kscourts.org to learn more about the judges you may be voting on.

