Kansas Chamber to discuss workforce report, recommendations

The Kansas Chamber says it will release “The Challenge to Compete - Kansas Workforce 2020” report during its 2020 Workforce Development and Education Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 1 - 3 p.m.

The Chamber said the report is an in-depth study of the challenges facing the Kansas workforce. It said it recommends what can be done to improve development and how education can improve staffing needs in the state’s industries.

According to the Chamber, during the virtual summit, a panel of economic, education and workforce development leaders will talk about the study’s recommendations and how they can be started. It said the panel will be moderated by Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb and includes the following:

Ted Abernathy, Economic Leadership, LLC

Dr. Blake Flanders, Kansas Board of Regents

Dr. Cynthia Lane, Evolve Education Leadership Consulting, LLC

Keith Lawing, Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas, Inc.

The Chamber said Abernathy will also discuss challenges in workforce development to Kansas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

