Advertisement

Judge orders speedy release of Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ordered the speedy release of transcripts of interviews lawyers conducted with the ex-girlfriend of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said Tuesday that the 2016 transcripts of two days of depositions of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell should be released publicly as soon as is practicable.

A day earlier, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Preska properly decided that the transcripts should be unsealed.

Lawyers for Maxwell had argued that they should remain sealed in part to protect her right to a fair trial in July on charges that she helped Epstein recruit and attack teenage girls in the 1990s. She has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

National

Watchman could have saved lives in California boat fire, investigators say

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lack of a required roving night watchman aboard a scuba dive boat delayed the detection of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, federal investigators said Tuesday.

National

US spacecraft diving to asteroid surface for rare rubble grab

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

News

Nearly three times the amount of advance by mail ballots sent compared to 2016 General Election

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
To date, Kansas is seeing a massive increase of almost three times the amount of advanced by mail ballots sent as compared to 2018 and the 2016 general election.

National

US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

Latest News

National Politics

San Francisco set to pass legislation - called CAREN - about racist 911 calls

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By JANIE HAR
All 11 supervisors have signed on to the CAREN legislation, guaranteeing it will pass, despite some criticism that the name is sexist and divisive.

News

Sheriff’s deputies on scene of incident north of Topeka

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Shawnee County sheriff's deputies were responding late Tuesday morning to an incident near N.W. 65th and Church Lane.

News

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office to host 12th annual Trick or Treat Night

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is excited to host its 12th annual Trick or Treat night.

News

Food Truck raising money for Kansas Food Bank to stop in Emporia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
LSH Fun Foods will stop in Emporia to raise money for the Kansas Food Bank.

News

Police auditor report critical of officer in handcuffing of 14-year-old boy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Independent Police Auditor report released Tuesday recommends de-escalation training for an officer involved in an incident in which a 14-year-old boy was hand-cuffed in September in East Topeka.