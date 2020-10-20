Advertisement

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t appear on broadcast TV this year

It will air through the Apple TV app or the Apple TV website
AppleTV+ now holds the rights to "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.
AppleTV+ now holds the rights to "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.(Source: AppleTV+)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Halloween tradition will be a bit different this year.

For the first time ever, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air on broadcast television.

AppleTV+ now holds the rights and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1 through the Apple TV app or the Apple TV website.

Subscribers to AppleTV+ can watch the shows outside of those times.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” first aired in 1966.

The streaming service also tells viewers to “get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season,” including “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

There will also be free viewing windows for those two specials.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Indiana student survives pumpkin smashing through car

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gray News staff
An Indiana student says he’s thankful to be alive after a pumpkin crashed through his windshield while he was driving on the highway.

National

Indiana student survives pumpkin smashing through window

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
An Indiana student says a pumpkin was thrown at his car on the highway.

News

HCA Midwest Health to host opioid take back day

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
While pandemic related stress could be fueling the American opioid crisis, events in the Kansas City area are working with the DEA “Take Back Day” to educate about the safe and proper disposal of opioids.

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

News

Body found in Shawnee County was man missing for 2 years

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A body found this spring in Shawnee County was that of a man who was last seen in Topeka in 2018, police said.

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff takes in suspect after Elmont Elementary School lockdown

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff has taken a suspect into custody after Elmont Elementary School was put in lockdown on Tuesday morning.

News

Kansas Chamber to discuss workforce report, recommendations

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Chamber will release a workforce report and recommendations during its summit on Wednesday.

National

Safety board: Lack of oversight blamed for deadly boat fire

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lack of a required roving night watchman aboard a scuba dive boat delayed the detection of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, federal investigators said Tuesday.

News

13 district judges to sit with Kansas Supreme Court in October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court will have had 13 district court judge guests by the end of its October docket.