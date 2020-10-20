HCA Midwest Health to host opioid take back day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While pandemic related stress could be fueling the American opioid crisis, events in the Kansas City area are working with the DEA “Take Back Day” to educate about the safe and proper disposal of opioids.

HCA Midwest Health says its hospitals will take place in Crush the Crisis, an opioid take-back day event. It said the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any of its Kansas City area locations on Oct. 24. It said employees, including doctors, nurses and staff, as well as members of police departments are inviting the community to safely dispose of their unused medications.

According to the organization, the event will raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications. It said the public is invited to safely and anonymously dispose of their unused or expired prescription medications. It said the event aligns with the national Drug Enforcement Administration’s Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

HCA said this is its second annual national Crush the Crisis. It said in the fall of 2019, its facilities in 16 states collected over 5,887 pounds of unused and expired medicine nationwide.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, opioid addiction continues to be a crisis not only in the Kansas City area but across our nation,” says HCA Midwest Health Chief Medical Officer Kimberly Megow, M.D. “Our goal for ‘Crush the Crisis’ is to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction and educate our community about the proper disposal of these medications. Opioid addiction can happen to anyone, and we are providing this drop-off opportunity, confidentially and anonymously. We’re pleased to offer four locations throughout Kansas City to safely dispose of unused and expired opioids.”

Facilities participating are as follows:

Centerpoint Medical Center. 19600 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64057 The collection site will be conveniently located at the intersection of 39th St. and Jackson Drive on the south entrance of the Medical Office Building on the main campus of the hospital. Follow the event signs for the medication drive-through location. In partnership with the Independence Police Department.

Lee’s Summit Medical Center , 2100 S.E. Blue Pkwy, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 The collections of medications will occur as a drive-through in front of the ER entrance. In partnership with Lee’s Summit Police Department and Lee’s Summit Cares.

Menorah Medical Center , 5721 W. 119th St., Overland Park, KS 66209 The drive-through collection site will be conveniently located at Entry C off 119th St. on the hospital campus. In partnership with the Overland Park Police Department.

Research Brookside Campus , 6675 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64132 The drive-through collection site is located in Parking Lot B. In partnership with the Kansas City Police Department.



