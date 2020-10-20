Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office to open new substation
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Sheriff’s Office will be opening a new substation on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says it will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 8424 Quarry Rd. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office said the groundbreaking will be for a new Sheriff’s Office substation and new home to the Marine Unit.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.