Food Truck raising money for Kansas Food Bank to stop in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - LSH Fun Foods will stop in Emporia to raise money for the Kansas Food Bank.

LSH Fun Foods, a food truck, says in a Facebook post that it will stop at the Flinthills Mall in Emporia on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 - 9 p.m.

LSG said $2 from every funnel cake sold will be donated to the Kansas Food Bank.

The food truck also said it carries cotton candy, corn dogs, sno-kones and popcorn.

