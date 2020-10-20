Food Truck raising money for Kansas Food Bank to stop in Emporia
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - LSH Fun Foods will stop in Emporia to raise money for the Kansas Food Bank.
LSH Fun Foods, a food truck, says in a Facebook post that it will stop at the Flinthills Mall in Emporia on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 - 9 p.m.
LSG said $2 from every funnel cake sold will be donated to the Kansas Food Bank.
The food truck also said it carries cotton candy, corn dogs, sno-kones and popcorn.
