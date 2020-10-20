Advertisement

Food Truck raising money for Kansas Food Bank to stop in Emporia

(Bobbee Russell)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - LSH Fun Foods will stop in Emporia to raise money for the Kansas Food Bank.

LSH Fun Foods, a food truck, says in a Facebook post that it will stop at the Flinthills Mall in Emporia on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 - 9 p.m.

We will be open at the Flinthills Mall in Emporia through Sunday, October 25! Our hours are Monday-Friday 3-9pm and...

Posted by LSH Fun Foods on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

LSG said $2 from every funnel cake sold will be donated to the Kansas Food Bank.

The food truck also said it carries cotton candy, corn dogs, sno-kones and popcorn.

