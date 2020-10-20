Advertisement

ESU excited to host NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Emporia State’s Welch Stadium and Zola Witten Track were picked to host the 2024 and 2026 NCAA Division 2 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Emporia State’s Welch Stadium and Zola Witten Track were picked to host the 2024 and 2026 NCAA Division 2 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - “It’s always exciting when you get a bid like this and you get to have Emporia State and our community be on a national scale.” Emporia State Athletic Director Kent Weiser said.

A Champion will be crowned on the track in Emporia.

“All of a sudden, we’re crunching numbers and doing some math and seeing who can be here to run on our home track because we’d want to have a good showing for the home crowd and the home facility.” Emporia State Track and Field coach Steve Blocker said.

Emporia State’s Welch Stadium and Zola Witten Track were picked to host the 2024 and 2026 NCAA Division 2 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

“That opportunity is always so exciting to bring a new group of people and coaches and student-athletes and fans and we’re very pleased with that.” Weiser said.

While event goers take in the incredible feats of strength and speed, the city will see a huge boost to local businesses.

“You can look at it in the raw numbers that the Kansas department of Wildlife and Tourism has their formulas that they’ll calculate economic impact and they estimate this impact for our region to be well over $4 million of investments." Emporia Vice-Mayor Rob Gilligan said. "That’s local businesses, but also, it’s the opportunity that we have to bring visitors to our community to fall in love with our community. One of the things that we’ve learned is we only need to have an opportunity with somebody once to make them want to come back and spend some time in our region. So it really has a longterm effect for us.”

Considering the difficult times the world is in, this gives athletes something to look forward to.

“Our student-athletes and our community members all wanting to see a light at the end of the tunnel." Weiser said. "It’s a long time away but it’s a short time away. And when you have something to look forward to it really raises the spirit so, it couldn’t have come a better time.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs bounce back from first loss of the season, beat Bills 26-17

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
In their first game with 200+ rush yards in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs came up with a 26-17 road win Monday over the Buffalo Bills to move to 5-1 on the year.

Sports

KU’s Pooka Williams Jr. opts out of season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
KU junior running back Pooka Williams Jr. has opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season.

News

Washburn University to play pair of exhibition football games in November

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Washburn University will play a pair of exhibition football games against MIAA rivals in November, it was announced Monday.

Sports

Manhattan sweeps Centennial League Cross Country Titles

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Both the Manhattan boys and girls cross country squads came home with Centennial League titles. The win makes it 11 straight Centennial League wins for the Lady Indians. Meanwhile, the boys varsity runners have won 9 of the last 11 titles.

Latest News

Sports

Jayhawks outmatched 38-17 by Leddie Brown-led Mountaineers

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
After scoring 10 straight points in the first quarter, West Virginia puts up 38 unanswered points. The Jayhawks (0-4) go on to lose 38-17.

Sports

Week 7 Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 7: Rock Creek 21, Holton 41

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
Rock Creek 21, Holton 41

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 7: Hiawatha 28, Royal Valley 14

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
Hiawatha 28, Royal Valley 14

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 7: Topeka West 0, Manhattan 49

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
Topeka West 0, Manhattan 49

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 7: Emporia 15, Junction City 62

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT
Emporia 15, Junction City 62