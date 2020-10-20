EEOC to hold Equal Employment virtual seminar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WIBW) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission covering Kansas' district will hold a virtual seminar, "Breaking Barriers in 2020: The Seen and Unseen Obstacles to Equal Employment Opportunities.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says residents have the ability to learn from experts on important workplace discrimination and harassment issues that employers and employees are currently facing. It said the seminar has been approved for 5 HRCI and SHRM Credits and CLE credits are being sought in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. It said Federal Investigator and Refresher Credits are also available with the completion of an additional quiz.

The EEOC said it will discuss the implications of the use of big data and artificial intelligence. It said this discussion will be led by Pauline Kim, Law Professor at the Washington University School of Law. It said in an increasingly technology-driven workplace, the use of big data and artificial intelligence is used for making hiring and employment decisions based on information about a person. It said big data and AI have the potential to eliminate or reduce bias and help employers make more objective employment decisions. But, it said if the tools are not designed to promote fairness, they could create unforeseen barriers.

According to the EEOC, the seminar will discuss legal updates in 2020. It said the discussion will be led by Carol Miaskoff, Associate Legal Counsel at the US EEOC. It said its leading national expert will highlight the most important legal and case law updates in 20220. It said recent decisions from the Supreme Court and federal circuit courts throughout the country will be under discussion, as well as the impact of those decisions.

The EEOC said it will discuss hot topics and evolving issues in the seminar as well. It said the discussion will be led by William A. Cash, Jr., Area Director of the EEOC Little Rock Area Office, Daniel Herrington, Partner in Labor and Employment at Friday, Eldredge and Clark in Little Rock, Ar., and Cynthia Nance, Dean Emeritus at the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville, Ar. It said the lawyers will discuss cases that have addressed barriers in employment. It said their discussion will be highly informative as each person takes a position as either the plaintiff, defendant or EEOC and argues the cases from those standpoints. It said the session will give key insights on how actual cases could impact organizations.

According to the EEOC, there will be a discussion covering the Gold Standards of Harassment Investigations: Cognitive Interviewing. It said the discussion will be led by Holly Cole, Area Director of EEOC Oklahoma City Area Office and Natascha DeGuire, EEOC Kansas City Area Office. It said conducting a proper harassment investigation is essential for removing barriers to equal opportunities in the workplace. It said often an employer is not equipped to deal with those interviews that involve victims or bystanders that have experienced trauma. It said ineffective questioning can result in an incomplete or inaccurate investigation. It said cognitive interviewing is evolving as a new and valuable tool for effectively investigating workplace harassment matters. It said participants will learn the neurophysiological bases for the cognitive interview as well as accepted techniques for conducting such interviews.

The EEOC said it will also discuss appearance discrimination in its virtual seminar. It said Debra Finney, Outreach and Education Coordinator of the EEOC Memphis District and Travis Nicholson, Deputy Director of the EEOC Houston District will lead the discussion. It said how a person looks and how they are seen can be a barrier to equal opportunity as well. It said discrimination based on a person’s physical appearance is gaining momentum with the growing trend of acceptance of physical expression. However, it said employers have to be aware of federal laws that could govern various issues surrounding appearance.

