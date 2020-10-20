Early-morning fire destroys mobile home just south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire destroyed a mobile home early Tuesday just south of Topeka, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Blue Oaks Community mobile home park, in the 5600 block of S.W. Mary. The location is just northwest of S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee Heights Fire District Battalion Chief Justin Zuperku said the mobile home was fully involved in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

Zuperku said the fire was declared under control at 1:15 a.m. and was ruled to be out at 1:21 a.m.

Crews cleared the scene at 3:15 a.m.

Zuperku said the man who lived in the mobile home that caught fire was treated at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance personnel. It wasn’t immediately known if that person required treatment at the hospital.

A man who lives just north of the mobile home that caught fire said he was awakened by a neighbor who pounded on his door and yelled that there was a fire at the next-door residence.

The man told 13 NEWS that when he came outside, he saw flames engulfing his neighbor’s mobile home.

Meanwhile, the man said, heat from the fire melted plastic flower pots and shattered three windows at his mobile home.

An investigator from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze, which as of late Tuesday morning remained under investigation.

In addition to the Shawnee Heights Fire District, crews from the 190th Air National Guard and Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority fire departments responded to the blaze.

