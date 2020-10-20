Advertisement

Early-morning fire destroys mobile home just south of Topeka

Fire destroys a mobile home early Tuesday near S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.
Fire destroys a mobile home early Tuesday near S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.(Photo courtesy of Gerald Baldwin)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire destroyed a mobile home early Tuesday just south of Topeka, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Blue Oaks Community mobile home park, in the 5600 block of S.W. Mary. The location is just northwest of S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee Heights Fire District Battalion Chief Justin Zuperku said the mobile home was fully involved in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

Zuperku said the fire was declared under control at 1:15 a.m. and was ruled to be out at 1:21 a.m.

Crews cleared the scene at 3:15 a.m.

Zuperku said the man who lived in the mobile home that caught fire was treated at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance personnel. It wasn’t immediately known if that person required treatment at the hospital.

A man who lives just north of the mobile home that caught fire said he was awakened by a neighbor who pounded on his door and yelled that there was a fire at the next-door residence.

The man told 13 NEWS that when he came outside, he saw flames engulfing his neighbor’s mobile home.

Meanwhile, the man said, heat from the fire melted plastic flower pots and shattered three windows at his mobile home.

An investigator from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze, which as of late Tuesday morning remained under investigation.

In addition to the Shawnee Heights Fire District, crews from the 190th Air National Guard and Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority fire departments responded to the blaze.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect leads deputies on foot chase in Brown Co.

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County deputies were led on a brief foot chase after locating a car that was suspected to have been stolen from Missouri.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Mayor Michelle De La Isla to participate in national roundtable on eliminating poverty

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla will be participating in a national roundtable with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Verizon and leaders of Global Citizen and EY, as well as other mayors from around the U.S.

News

Early-morning fire destroys mobile home just south of Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An early-morning fire on Tuesday destroys a mobile home near S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.

News

TLC hosts Pet Parade and Halloween Costume Contest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel will be hosting a Halloween Costume Contest and Pet Parade on Oct. 31.

Latest News

News

TPS to present Millie Murphy Award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools will be presenting the annual Millie Murphy Award for community service on Tuesday.

News

Officers conduct drug search at home just west of downtown Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Topeka police officers were conduct a drug search Tuesday morning at a house at 722 S.W. 8th Ave.

News

Police conduct drug search just west of downtown Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka police officers were conducting a drug search Tuesday morning at a house at 722 S.W. 8th Ave.

News

Secretary of State updates Kansans on election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Secretary of State Scott Schwab is urging Kansans to vote smart for the upcoming General Election on Nov. 3.

News

Topeka school considers racist past of its namesake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Leaders of a Topeka high school are considering how the community can respond to a report from its student newspaper that the man the school is named for was a prominent member of the Ku Klux Klan in the early 20th century.

News

Sixth Ellsworth Correctional Facility resident dies of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
A sixth Ellsworth Correctional Facility resident is dead after testing positive for the coronavirus.