Doug’s Service Center owner expresses concerns with health department

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When Doug Rosencutter, the owner of Doug’s Service Center, tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, he said he had two options.

He could either quarantine for 10 days or for 72 hours as long as he did not have a fever and did not use treatment.

Without showing major symptoms, he chose the latter route.

“I’ve had no fever at all through any of this. I had what I thought was a sinus infection which I get every year at this time when the weather changes so I didn’t think nothing about it being COVID when I had a sinus infection,” he said.

He returned to work on October 5, but confined himself to his office.

That same day, Rosencutter said he was contacted by the Shawnee Co. Health Department to trace his contacts.

“I was basically quarantined. I was in my own office I wasn’t around customers or customer vehicles or anything,” he said.

He was also told the order is for 10 days or for 72 hours without the fever, whichever is longer.

On October 6, Rosencutter said he was approached by a member of the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, who was representing the Health Department.

Rosencutter said he was told he could not be at his business and was told to quarantine for either 10 days following symptoms or 10 days following his positive COVID-19 test, whichever was first.

On October 7, the business was told by the health department to temporarily close for 48 hours and to get a professional cleaning.

Upon closure, his employees also needed to quarantine for 14 days.

Three tested negative for COVID-19 while one tested positive.

Rosencutter had the cleaning on October 12, which cost him $1,500.

He said he estimated at least $10,000 in business was lost during the period the shop was closed.

He also needed to lay off one employee.

Rosencutter told Shawnee Co. Commissioners at their meeting Monday he had multiple conversations with the health department while the business was closed, but never received guidance on safe reopening measures.

“There was no education involved, there was no telling me what I should do as a business if I had COVID in my business if I had somebody that tested positive," he said at the meeting.

Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Incident Commander Dusty Nichols said the behavior in the situation is out of habit for the health department and will investigate.

“We’re not in the habit of trying to throw local businesses under the bus by any means or pulling anything specific to any business unless it was a public health issue,” he said.

Rosencutter said he decided to come forward so a similar situation does not happen with another business.

“I’m just trying to let everybody know other businesses and try to get something done with the health department so that they have to notify you and educate us business owners instead of just coming in and shutting us down," he said.

“I hope that the health department will listen and they will do more educating instead of being the big brother that smacks you down.”

Commissioner Aaron Mays said the health department can use the situation to improve their protocol for working with businesses.

“This is an opportunity for us to use as a teaching moment for everyone so that in the future, we can operate with a customer service mindset and make sure situations like this don’t come back."

Doug’s Service Center reopened October 13.

Two employees returned Monday and one is scheduled to return later in the week.

Nichols said he is in the early phases of the investigation and plans to present his findings to commissioners on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

