Crunch to host Halloween Bash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crunch Fitness in Topeka will be hosting a Halloween Bash on Oct. 29.

Crunch Fitness Topeka says it is kicking off Halloween early on Thursday, Oct. 29, by hosting its frightfully fun festival at 2905 SW Topeka Blvd.

According to Crunch, the festival features trick or treating for both kids and adults, a costume contest, pumpkin carving, contest drawings or free memberships, local vendors and more.

Crunch said attendees should be sure to bring their trick or treat bags and wear their favorite Halloween costume for a night of spooky and sweet fun.

According to the facility, the family-friendly event is free and open to the public. It said for those not ready to become a member, it is also offering an open house to try out the gym and fitness classes for free.

Crunch said in accordance with CDC guidelines, it will strictly enforce all social distancing and COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of all guests and staff.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.